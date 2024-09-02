Short Interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Increases By 14.6%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardlytics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at $624,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $194.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.