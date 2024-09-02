Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Drops By 7.5%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 328,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 2,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. 98,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $236.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

