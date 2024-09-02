Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Decreases By 7.6%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,679.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,679.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $79,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,056 shares of company stock valued at $269,267 in the last ninety days. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 63,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $722.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

