Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Increases By 7.6%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. 17,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,520. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $241,333.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,273.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $197,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,203.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $241,333.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,273.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,315 shares of company stock worth $1,295,192 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

