Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Decreases By 7.8%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CorVel Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.73. 46,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,927. CorVel has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $323.34. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.19.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares in the company, valued at $198,318.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total transaction of $46,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares in the company, valued at $198,318.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $697,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,846,346.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,631 shares of company stock worth $20,705,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 98.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 474.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CorVel by 815.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

