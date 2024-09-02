Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Grows By 7.3%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 888,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Credicorp Stock Up 2.6 %
BAP stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.35. 378,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.58. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.
Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
