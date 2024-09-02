Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Rises By 18.8%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWGL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Crimson Wine Group has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.69%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.