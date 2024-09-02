Short Interest in Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Rises By 17.0%

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 12,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cybin stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cybin stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,510,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,840. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.50. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Cybin ( NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

