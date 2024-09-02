Short Interest in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Declines By 17.4%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGN

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 98,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $268.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.83. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William sold 814,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $3,463,214.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.