Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rises By 13.6%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 173,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

DLH Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.88. 36,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,487. The firm has a market cap of $154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. DLH has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DLH had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

DLH Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in DLH in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 48.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

