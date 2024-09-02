Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Expands By 17.8%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Focus stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,373. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

