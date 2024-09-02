Short Interest in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Rises By 7.5%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after acquiring an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 479.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 692,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 573,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $25,319,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $21,829,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Envestnet Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ENV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

