Short Interest in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Drops By 17.6%

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 693,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 356,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.79. 399,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,417. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.70.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

