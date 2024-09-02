Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Expands By 12.5%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Flughafen Zürich Trading Down 1.9 %
Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $9.44.
About Flughafen Zürich
