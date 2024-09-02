Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Expands By 12.5%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Flughafen Zürich Trading Down 1.9 %

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

About Flughafen Zürich

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.