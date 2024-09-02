Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Increases By 15.9%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 621,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,158. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $424.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 453,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 66,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 531.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 274,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

