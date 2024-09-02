Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Decreases By 11.8%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 730,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.5 %

Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $486.32 million, a P/E ratio of 226.17, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 933.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

