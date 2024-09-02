Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Decreases By 11.8%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 730,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.5 %
Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $486.32 million, a P/E ratio of 226.17, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 933.33%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
