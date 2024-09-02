Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Rises By 15.2%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 16,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 58.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 71.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $176.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.48 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 50.11% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

