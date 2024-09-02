Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expands By 15.3%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,598. The stock has a market cap of $586.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

