Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Rises By 18.9%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 287.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Healthcare AI Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

