Short Interest in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Increases By 13.4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hesai Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HSAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.95. 198,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $501.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Hesai Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.75.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Hesai Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.