Short Interest in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Decreases By 8.8%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 408,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

HF Foods Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,252. The stock has a market cap of $187.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.49. HF Foods Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Foods Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group

About HF Foods Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFFG. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

