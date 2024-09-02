Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Drops By 7.7%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 440,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 129.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,997 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Holley by 1,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 582,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Holley by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 334,940 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Holley by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 306,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

HLLY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 361,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,875. Holley has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $385.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Holley had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

