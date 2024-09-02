Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expands By 11.2%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,680,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 28,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 10,088,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,801,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

