Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Declines By 14.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of INVZW stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
About Innoviz Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviz Technologies
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.