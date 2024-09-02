Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Declines By 14.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INVZW stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Innoviz Technologies

Featured Stories

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

