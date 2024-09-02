Short Interest in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA) Drops By 12.5%

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iris Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Free Report) by 3,491.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,828 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.55% of Iris Acquisition worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IRAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. Iris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

About Iris Acquisition

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

