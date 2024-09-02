Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Grows By 17.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IBTK traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.89. 56,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,751. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0641 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

