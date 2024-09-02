Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Decreases By 16.7%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,179 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IFGL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

