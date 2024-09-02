Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Declines By 8.6%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JHG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.61. 1,125,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,104. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $2,741,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

