Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Rises By 16.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
KFFB opened at $2.97 on Monday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.22.
