Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Rises By 16.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

KFFB opened at $2.97 on Monday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.22.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

