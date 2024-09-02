Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Rises By 7.0%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,152. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.