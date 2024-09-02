Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Decreases By 11.1%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -67.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.