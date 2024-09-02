Short Interest in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expands By 15.9%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 17,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.59. 1,139,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,788. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,538,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,280,831. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

