Short Interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Drops By 9.5%

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,836. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $84,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,992,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,372,071.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,448 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

