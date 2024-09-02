Short Interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Increases By 9.8%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,260,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 43,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. 6,022,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

