Short Interest in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Increases By 14.0%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLG shares. Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 318,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in WK Kellogg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KLG traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. 745,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

