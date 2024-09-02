Short Interest in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Increases By 14.0%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLG shares. Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 318,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in WK Kellogg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KLG traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. 745,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

