Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIA. Desjardins lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.42.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.91.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3424842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

