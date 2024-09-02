Silgan Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $52.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

