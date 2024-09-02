SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $638.45 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $638.45 million and $765,176.66 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,127.80 or 1.00065618 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.5159136 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $546,807.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

