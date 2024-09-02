Solchat Price Tops $1.79 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Solchat has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Solchat token can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003025 BTC on exchanges. Solchat has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solchat alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Solchat Profile

Solchat’s launch date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.76436678 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,287,382.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solchat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solchat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solchat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.