Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Bank of America

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Southern has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 382.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

