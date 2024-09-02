Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Sow Good Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Sow Good Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.