SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Cut by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,144,000 after buying an additional 312,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 744,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

