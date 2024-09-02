SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $485,301,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $565.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.