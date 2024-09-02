Spire Wealth Management Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.09. The stock had a trading volume of 532,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

