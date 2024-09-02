Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of SPWH opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Insider Activity at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

