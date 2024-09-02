Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $13,840,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.05. 1,749,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $104.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,228 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,565 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

