ssv.network (SSV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $217.55 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $217.55 million and $16.60 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be bought for $19.64 or 0.00033611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About ssv.network

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,576,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.

According to CryptoCompare, “ssv.network (SSV) is a unique protocol that decentralizes and secures the operation of Ethereum validators by distributing an encrypted validator private key across different non-trusting nodes. Conceived by Ethereum Foundation researchers and later developed by Blox Staking, this protocol ensures that network performance isn’t affected even if a portion of nodes goes offline.The native token of the ssv.network, $SSV, is used as a payment method within the network. Stakers use these tokens to pay fees to the operators they choose to manage their validators and to the DAO for network access. The payment structure facilitates a competitive ‘free market’ environment amongst staking providers and incentivizes stakers to maintain a minimum balance of $SSV as collateral, ensuring network solvency. It enhances security and reliability for stakers and promotes transparency and competition among operators.”

