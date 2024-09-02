Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Raises Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $102.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -148.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.