Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

