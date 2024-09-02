Stevens Capital Partners Purchases 4,940 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.75. 3,016,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The company has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

